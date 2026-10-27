Anthropic files $100B IPO as SpaceX, Meta back $135B AI
Business
Big news in tech: Anthropic, SpaceX, and Meta just announced/potential deals totaling around $235 billion into artificial intelligence.
Anthropic's move is especially bold: it has filed for an IPO aiming to raise $100 billion, which could become the biggest IPO ever.
This wave of investment is making AI an even bigger force in the US economy.
SpaceX $40B leasing, Meta $95B financing
SpaceX is putting $40 billion toward leasing high-powered AI chips, while Meta would seek up to $95 billion in financing to expand its AI infrastructure.
These massive bets show how much these companies believe in AI's future, and they're already shaking up financial markets and how big businesses plan for what's next.