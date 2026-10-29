Anthropic files for IPO as Polymarket and Kalshi see surge
Business
Anthropic, the AI giant, just filed for its IPO and it's got prediction markets buzzing.
Platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi are seeing a surge of interest as traders place bets on everything from how much the company will be worth to where its shares will actually list.
Traders bet on valuation, bank, exchange
Instead of buying stock, people are making "yes" or "no" bets on things like Anthropic's debut valuation (with some guessing it could hit $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion) and which bank will lead the offering and the listing exchange.
It's a creative way for investors to get in on the action, and shows just how much excitement is building.