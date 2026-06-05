Anthropic files IPO, Daniela Amodei says after $965 billion valuation

Anthropic posts $47 billion annualized revenue

Anthropic's revenue has skyrocketed, from $9 billion at the end of last year to $47 billion annualized by May 2026.

Even as some companies worry about whether AI spending is worth it, Amodei stays positive about its potential to shake up industries like health care and finance.

Instead of building its own data centers, Anthropic relies on outside providers and recently teamed up with xAI in a $1.25 billion-a-month deal, helping it handle demand without stretching resources too thin.