Anthropic files IPO, Daniela Amodei says after $965 billion valuation
Anthropic, a major player in the AI world and a competitor to OpenAI, has quietly filed for an IPO.
Co-founder Daniela Amodei shared the news at Bloomberg Tech on June 4, following a huge funding round that pushed Anthropic's value to $965 billion.
The move is all about raising enough money to keep up with the massive costs of building and running advanced AI models.
Anthropic posts $47 billion annualized revenue
Anthropic's revenue has skyrocketed, from $9 billion at the end of last year to $47 billion annualized by May 2026.
Even as some companies worry about whether AI spending is worth it, Amodei stays positive about its potential to shake up industries like health care and finance.
Instead of building its own data centers, Anthropic relies on outside providers and recently teamed up with xAI in a $1.25 billion-a-month deal, helping it handle demand without stretching resources too thin.