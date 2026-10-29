Anthropic flags visa risk from Trump administration in SEC filing
Anthropic, an AI company, is worried the Trump administration could go after its employees' visas because of the company's public positions on AI safety and regulation.
This concern showed up in its SEC filing today and comes right as big immigration policy changes are shaking up how tech companies hire international talent.
Anthropic warns new rules hinder hiring
The Trump administration is rolling out tougher rules for work visas, like a $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions and extra checks on applicants' online activity.
Anthropic says these changes could make it harder to recruit global talent and keep its team together, especially with its upcoming IPO and ongoing legal battles over military use of AI.
The whole situation highlights how immigration crackdowns can ripple through the tech world.