Anthropic goes public opening AI investing to retail investors
Anthropic just went public, and that's big news for anyone interested in AI.
Now, regular investors, not just venture capitalists or big institutions, can get a piece of the action, showing how AI investing is becoming accessible to a wider set of investors.
IPO hurdles push investors to ETFs
Jumping in isn't always simple: retail investors might get limited shares or face price swings after the IPO.
That's why many are choosing AI-focused ETFs and mutual funds that include companies like Anthropic.
If you're in India, you can still join the global AI scene through the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), even with some restrictions.