Anthropic hires 13 to expand Asia-Pacific compute and energy efforts

Anthropic targets Australia and Japan

Anthropic's move comes after it admitted in April that its infrastructure was feeling the strain.

Australia stands out because of its renewable energy options, lots of space, stable regulations, and ties to global intelligence networks.

Japan is also getting attention thanks to huge tech investments like Microsoft's $10 billion project and GMI Cloud's $12 billion initiative earlier this year.

This expansion shows Anthropic is ready to compete globally by investing outside the US and Europe.