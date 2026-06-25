Anthropic hires 13 to expand Asia-Pacific compute and energy efforts
Anthropic, a U.S.-based AI startup, is stepping up its presence in Asia-Pacific to keep up with the growing demand for computing power.
It is hiring 13 new team members for its compute division: eight of them will be based in Australia and Japan, focusing on building data centers and securing energy sources.
Anthropic targets Australia and Japan
Anthropic's move comes after it admitted in April that its infrastructure was feeling the strain.
Australia stands out because of its renewable energy options, lots of space, stable regulations, and ties to global intelligence networks.
Japan is also getting attention thanks to huge tech investments like Microsoft's $10 billion project and GMI Cloud's $12 billion initiative earlier this year.
This expansion shows Anthropic is ready to compete globally by investing outside the US and Europe.