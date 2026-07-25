Anthropic hires investor relations director ahead of possible fall IPO
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI model, is getting ready for a major IPO, possibly as soon as this fall.
To make it happen, they're hiring a director of investor relations with a hefty salary (up to $600,000).
This role is all about shaping Anthropic's story for investors and keeping key relationships strong.
Anthropic director will track AI trends
The new director will also keep tabs on what's hot in AI and work alongside Kenneth Dorell, who joined from Meta in June.
Anthropic is aiming to back up its massive multibillion-dollar valuation, especially since its run-rate revenue increased over the past year thanks to popular tools like Claude Code.
As OpenAI's main rival, they're balancing big costs with their mission for safe AI and solid returns.