Anthropic hiring executive communications writer SF for up to ₹3.25cr/yr
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is hiring an executive communications writer in San Francisco; the salary goes up to a massive ₹3.25 crore per year.
Even with all its AI tech, it is looking for someone who can bring a human touch to big-picture messaging and strategy.
Anthropic requires 8+ years tech writing
You'll need over eight years of experience and strong writing chops to break down tricky tech topics for specialized audiences.
The job means working closely with company leaders, helping shape Anthropic's voice on everything from research updates to fast-moving news.
Visa sponsorship might be possible, but it is not guaranteed right now, so flexibility helps.