Anthropic plans to buy this AI start-up for over $300M

AI start-up Anthropic is said to be in advanced talks to buy Stainless, a company that creates software for easier access to artificial intelligence (AI) models. The deal, which is still in the works and subject to change, could see Anthropic paying over $300 million for the acquisition. Some of the payment may also be made using Anthropic shares, The Information reported.

Industry impact Stainless's software is used by tech giants Founded in early 2022 by Alex Rattray, Stainless has developed software that simplifies access and use of AI models for developers. Its client base includes big names like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. If the deal goes through, Anthropic would gain ownership of a key tool used by developers to access AI models from these tech giants.

Tool demand Surge in demand for Stainless's tools The demand for Stainless's tools has surged along with the emergence of AI agents like Claude Code and OpenCode. OpenAI had previously developed its own software development kit but later switched to using Stainless's tools due to maintenance challenges and resource constraints. Notably, Stainless has also developed software associated with Model Context Protocol (MCP), a framework introduced by Anthropic in November 2024.

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