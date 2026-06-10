Anthropic India Private Limited disputes Anthropic Softwares's brand copying claims
Business
Anthropic India Private Limited (AIPL) is pushing back against claims from Belagavi-based Anthropic Softwares (ASPL), which says both AIPL and U.S.-based Anthropic PBC copied its brand.
In court on June 9, AIPL showed documents to prove it is a totally separate company from the US one and argued that only the US firm should be involved.
The next hearing is set for July 6.
Anthropic Softwares seeks temporary Anthropic ban
ASPL says it has been using the Anthropic name since 2017, way before Anthropic PBC started in 2021, and wants a temporary ban on both companies using it.
Meanwhile, AIPL insists it has no real ties to Anthropic PBC and has called ASPL's claims just speculation.
The court adjourned the matter to July 6.