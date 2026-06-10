Anthropic India Private Limited disputes Anthropic Softwares's brand copying claims Business Jun 10, 2026

Anthropic India Private Limited (AIPL) is pushing back against claims from Belagavi-based Anthropic Softwares (ASPL), which says both AIPL and U.S.-based Anthropic PBC copied its brand.

In court on June 9, AIPL showed documents to prove it is a totally separate company from the US one and argued that only the US firm should be involved.

The next hearing is set for July 6.