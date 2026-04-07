Anthropic inks Google Broadcom pact adding 3.5GW for Claude AI
Anthropic just signed a major deal with Google and Broadcom to boost the computing muscle behind its Claude AI models.
By expanding its use of Google Cloud's tensor processing units, Anthropic aims to handle bigger workloads and smarter AI features.
The upgraded infrastructure, mostly based in the US should go live by 2027, adding a hefty 3.5 gigawatts of computing power.
Anthropic commits $50B to US compute
This move fits into Anthropic's huge $50 billion commitment to US compute infrastructure.
CFO Krishna Rao says it's all about meeting rising demand from customers and pushing advanced AI forward, even as the company faces scrutiny from the US Defense Department.
On top of that, Anthropic recently raised $30 billion in funding, shooting its valuation up to $380 billion—a clear sign that investors are betting big on what comes next for AI.