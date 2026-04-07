Anthropic inks Google Broadcom pact adding 3.5GW for Claude AI

Anthropic commits $50B to US compute

This move fits into Anthropic's huge $50 billion commitment to US compute infrastructure.

CFO Krishna Rao says it's all about meeting rising demand from customers and pushing advanced AI forward, even as the company faces scrutiny from the US Defense Department.

On top of that, Anthropic recently raised $30 billion in funding, shooting its valuation up to $380 billion—a clear sign that investors are betting big on what comes next for AI.