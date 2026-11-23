Anthropic IPO $1.18T $900B buildout leaves investors fearing junk rating
Anthropic just went public with a huge $1.18 trillion valuation and plans to pour $900 billion into building out its AI infrastructure.
But now, investors are worried that all this spending could land the company with a "junk" debt rating: basically, it means borrowing money will get riskier and more expensive.
Moody's and S&P eye speculative-grade risk
Credit agencies like Moody's and S&P are eyeing Anthropic's heavy investments in data centers and reliance on partners like Amazon and NVIDIA.
If the company gets tagged as speculative-grade, it could miss out on cheaper loans and make it tougher to attract big institutional investors, potentially slowing down its ambitious growth in the fast-moving AI world.