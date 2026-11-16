Anthropic IPO attracts Google 13% stake and $19B lease backing
Anthropic, the team behind the AI tool Claude, is about to go public, and some of tech's biggest names are jumping in.
Google is grabbing a 13% stake and backing $19 billion in leases, while AMD, Broadcom, and Microsoft are also investing.
The IPO could shake up how we think about AI's future.
Investors pledge $26B for Anthropic IPO
Investors have pledged $26 billion for Anthropic's IPO, with shares expected at $70 to $78 each.
Anthropic has lined up massive deals too, like a $110 billion cloud contract with Amazon, Google backs Anthropic's $19 billion lease commitments to Terawulf, and Anthropic intends to spend $125 billion to $150 billion on AI chips from Google, showing just how central it's becoming in the race to build smarter tech.