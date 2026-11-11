Anthropic IPO, CoreWeave earnings boost AI and Indian tech stocks
AI companies saw their stock prices jump after Anthropic announced a huge IPO and CoreWeave posted strong earnings.
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, could be valued at up to $1.4 trillion, no small feat.
Indian tech stocks like Netweb Technologies, E2E Networks, and ESDS Software Solution all climbed noticeably on the news.
Anthropic plans $64.4 billion IPO
Anthropic plans to raise $64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares when it hits Nasdaq as ANT on November 19, and investor demand is already sky-high.
Even with recent tech market swings and global economic worries, enthusiasm for AI is holding strong: Asian markets like South Korea's Kospi rallied too, while companies like Black Box and Anant Raj also saw solid gains.
The message? The AI wave isn't slowing down anytime soon.