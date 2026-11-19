Anthropic IPO draws massive investor interest and highlights AI's potential
Anthropic, an AI company, just made history with an IPO that drew massive investor interest.
The massive interest shows how much investors believe in AI shaping the future of tech.
Modi urges hiring, TVS partition tensions
On November 19, 2026, Prime Minister Modi encouraged Indian businesses to boost hiring and offer better salaries, even with tax cuts, saying it's key for India to stay globally competitive.
Meanwhile, the TVS family is facing internal tensions as Venu Srinivasan prepares his response to a partition notice from Lakshmi Venu, referencing past family agreements.