Anthropic IPO expected to reward early backers, founders and employees
Business
Anthropic, the AI company everyone's been watching, is about to go public, and it's looking like a major payday for its early backers.
Investors like Iconiq, Spark Capital, and Singapore's GIC are set to see their stakes skyrocket.
The IPO will also mean big rewards for Anthropic's founders and employees.
Iconiq could double in Anthropic IPO
Iconiq could double its investment if Anthropic hits a $2 trillion valuation at IPO. Spark Capital and GIC are also in line for huge gains after investing in Anthropic.
Some of Anthropic's biggest suppliers, including Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Amazon.com Inc. have invested billions in the startup.