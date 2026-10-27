Anthropic IPO filing hits Indian IT amid rising AI stocks

Anthropic, the AI company, just filed for an IPO, and it's making waves in India.

Shares of top tech names like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra dropped as much as 3% on Tuesday. While global AI stocks like NVIDIA and SK Hynix are rising, Indian IT is feeling the heat.

Even with a huge net loss, Anthropic is still drawing investor interest because of its influence in AI model development.