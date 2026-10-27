Anthropic IPO filing hits Indian IT amid rising AI stocks
Anthropic, the AI company, just filed for an IPO, and it's making waves in India.
Shares of top tech names like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra dropped as much as 3% on Tuesday. While global AI stocks like NVIDIA and SK Hynix are rising, Indian IT is feeling the heat.
Even with a huge net loss, Anthropic is still drawing investor interest because of its influence in AI model development.
Walmart cautious on Flipkart IPO
Walmart isn't rushing to list Flipkart on the stock market, even though some former executives and employees are writing to Walmart's board, asking for liquidity on the stock options they were granted 10 to 15 years ago.
With John Furner stepping in as CEO and Flipkart still posting losses, Walmart seems cautious about facing more scrutiny and opening up its books to the public right now.