Anthropic IPO: How Indians can invest in Claude maker

The upcoming IPO has led Indian investors to consider various ways to invest.

One option is direct participation in the US IPO, which is allowed under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS).

This scheme permits remittances of up to $250,000 per resident in a financial year for overseas investments.

However, unlike India, there are no fixed quotas for retail or foreign retail investors in the US IPO market.