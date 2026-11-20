Anthropic IPO jumps 17%, Cyclone Akvan landfall begins near Gopalpur
Anthropic's stock market debut jumped 17% on day one, closing at $97.17 and briefly touching $111.53, putting its value close to $2 trillion.
On a more serious note, Cyclone Akvan's landfall process has begun near Gopalpur in Odisha, leading to a red warning for parts of India's east coast as people brace for severe weather.
Dollar climbs, rupee hits 7-month high
The US dollar kept climbing, boosted by the Fed's rate-hike talks and excitement around Anthropic's IPO.
This sent the Indian rupee to its 7-month high (below 93 to the dollar), while gold and silver prices dropped over 4% as a strengthening US dollar and rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike.