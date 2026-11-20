Anthropic IPO makes almost 5,000 employees paper millionaires after debut
Anthropic, a big name in AI, just went public, and it was a game-changer.
On its first day, shares jumped 17%, closing at $97.17 and pushing the company's value to about $1.5 trillion.
The real headline? Almost 5,000 Anthropic employees are now millionaires on paper at least thanks to the IPO.
Amazon $225B, Google $200B, SpaceX deal
Amazon and Google scored big too: Amazon's stake is now worth about $225 billion and Google's is close behind at about $200 billion.
Amazon owns nearly 15% of Anthropic (with room to grow), while Google bought in as part of its cloud push.
And although SpaceX didn't buy shares, it landed an important computing deal with Anthropic that could bring them even closer together.