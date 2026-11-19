Anthropic IPO priced at $83 values company at $1.5 trillion
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is about to make Wall Street history with its IPO at $83 a share, giving it a wild $1.5 trillion valuation, with proceeds totaling $81 billion putting Anthropic's IPO ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.
The stock will trade as ANT on Nasdaq, and 980 million shares are up for grabs.
Masayoshi Son regrets skipping Anthropic
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son admitted he regrets not investing in Anthropic, saying he stuck with OpenAI instead.
He called skipping Anthropic "This is an example of one of my mistakes," showing just how tough (and fast-moving) the AI investment world can be right now.