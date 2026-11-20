Anthropic just pulled off the largest IPO ever, with its stock jumping 17% on its first day and closing at $97.17.

That puts the AI company's value at around $1.8 trillion, making it the seventh-most-valuable company in the US and it raised a record-breaking $81.3 billion.

If the underwriters exercise their option, the fundraise would total $93.5 billion, beating out SpaceX's previous high.