Anthropic IPO raises $81.3B, stock jumps 17% to $1.8T
Anthropic just pulled off the largest IPO ever, with its stock jumping 17% on its first day and closing at $97.17.
That puts the AI company's value at around $1.8 trillion, making it the seventh-most-valuable company in the US and it raised a record-breaking $81.3 billion.
If the underwriters exercise their option, the fundraise would total $93.5 billion, beating out SpaceX's previous high.
Amodei says $10B spending built trust
Anthropic managed this huge debut despite shaky markets and rising anti-AI sentiment, thanks to an eye-popping 1,200% growth over the past year.
CEO Dario Amodei says its careful spending, using around $10 billion out of more than $140 billion raised, helped build trust with investors by showing they're serious about balancing safety and innovation.