Anthropic IPO to see $250 million net retail buying day 1
Anthropic, the AI startup, is about to go public, and retail investors are expected to jump in with about $250 million of net retail buying on day one. That's even more than what SpaceX saw for its IPO debut.
The company's shares will start trading this Thursday on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, priced between $70 and $78 each.
Anthropic may raise $64.4B, $1.405T valuation
If predictions hold, this could be the largest retail investment ever for an IPO launch.
Anthropic is aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion, putting its potential value at a staggering $1.405 trillion.
What's cool: individual investors are expected to be allocated as much as 20% in that initial offering, showing how much everyday people believe in AI's future, even with tech stocks being shaky lately.