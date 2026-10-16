Anthropic IPO valuation cut to $1.5 trillion after revenue slowdown

Anthropic, the AI company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, just saw its expected IPO valuation drop from $2 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

This happened after the company shared that its revenue jumped 45% last quarter to $16.8 billion, and it was profitable on an adjusted basis during the quarter

(impressive, but still slower than the previous quarter's revenue more than doubled from the first quarter to $11.6 billion in the second quarter).

That slowdown made investors a bit nervous and led to the big cut.