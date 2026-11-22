Anthropic IPO values $1.5T founders pledge 80% equity to causes
AI company Anthropic just pulled off a record-breaking IPO, landing a $1.5 trillion valuation.
What's turning heads even more: they're putting 5% of their shares into a Public Benefit Fund, and the founders are pledging 80% of their own equity, about $112 billion, to causes they care about.
GiveDirectly prepares for spring 2027 donations
Charities and nonprofits are already brainstorming how to use this massive future funding for global health and anti-poverty work, though the shares won't be available until spring 2027.
GiveDirectly is ramping up plans to handle these potential donations, hoping AI wealth can drive real change once the funds unlock.