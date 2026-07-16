Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship: $85,000 for US nonprofits
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, a chance for early-career folks to earn $85,000 a year while using AI tools like Claude to help nonprofits across the US.
The one-year program is all about making a real impact on issues like food insecurity, veteran support, and environmental conservation.
Applications for the first group of 100 fellows are open now and close July 17, with the program kicking off in October.
Claude Corps fellows receive benefits, training
Selected fellows get full benefits, relocation help, and special training from Anthropic and CodePath.
You could end up working at big names like YMCA or Goodwill Industries, or join local groups such as SoundOff in Texas or Florida's Reef Environmental Education Foundation.
To apply, you need to be at least 18, allowed to work in the US and have no more than two years of full-time work experience.
Future cohorts will start in January and August 2027 if you miss this round.