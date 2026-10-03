Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 US early-career professionals

If you're at least 18, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and can work in the US you can apply by July 17.

Fellows get hands-on AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship, and access to technical resources, all backed by a $150 million investment.

Even if nonprofits don't hire you after the year ends, the experience is designed to boost your skills and job prospects.

The next two cohorts begin in January 2027 and August 2027, and applications are open on a rolling basis.