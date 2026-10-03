Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 US early-career professionals
Anthropic announced the Claude Corps fellowship, aiming to help 1,000 early-career professionals kick-start their careers by building AI skills that will serve them in their careers while working with nonprofits like the YMCA and Goodwill Industries.
The program starts in October 2026, pays $85,000 for a yearlong, full-time role, and is all about using AI to make a positive impact in communities across the US.
Apply by July 17, rolling thereafter
If you're at least 18, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and can work in the US you can apply by July 17.
Fellows get hands-on AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship, and access to technical resources, all backed by a $150 million investment.
Even if nonprofits don't hire you after the year ends, the experience is designed to boost your skills and job prospects.
The next two cohorts begin in January 2027 and August 2027, and applications are open on a rolling basis.