Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship offering $85,000 to early-career professionals
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, offering $85,000 for a year to early-career professionals who want to use AI for good in nonprofits.
Starting October 2026, fellows will work with U.S.-based organizations (think everything from big names like the YMCA to local groups).
If you're interested, applications are open until July 17, 2026.
Fellows receive CodePath training and mentorship
Besides the paycheck, fellows get hands-on AI training and mentorship through CodePath, plus resources like Claude tokens to help with projects.
To apply, you'll need to be 18 or older, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and be eligible to work in the US.
Even though there's no job guarantee after the year is up, you'll walk away with real-world AI skills, and a strong resume boost.
Cohorts also start in January and August 2027 if you miss this round!