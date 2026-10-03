Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship paying $85,000 for nonprofit AI
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude, just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, offering an $85,000 salary for a yearlong, full-time role helping nonprofits use AI.
If you're 18 or older, have US work authorization, and have no more than two years of full-time work experience, you can apply.
Applications open through July 17 2026
Applications are open now through July 17, 2026. The first group of 100 fellows starts this October; more spots open in January and August 2027.
Anthropic can support fellows who need to relocate to participate so people from all over can join.
Fellows get training and mentorship from Anthropic and CodePath and will work with nonprofits like YMCA and SoundOff to put AI to good use in communities.