Anthropic launches Claude Corps with $85,000 stipends at US nonprofits
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, a new chance for 1,000 early-career folks to work with US nonprofits, get hands-on with AI projects, and earn an $85,000 yearly stipend plus benefits.
The goal? Use AI to make a real impact in communities while helping you build valuable skills.
Applications are open until July 17, 2026, and more spots are coming in 2027.
AI training and yearlong nonprofit placements
Fellows start with AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, then spend a year working alongside groups like YMCA, Goodwill, or local organizations such as Texas-based SoundOff.
You'll get mentorship, professional development support, and an expansive Claude token budget.
If you're at least 18, allowed to work in the US and have no more than two years of full-time experience, you're eligible.
While there's no guaranteed job after the program ends, it's designed to prep you with practical AI skills for whatever comes next.