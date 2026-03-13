Anthropic launches Claude Partner Network to boost enterprise adoption
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Partner Network, aiming to get more businesses using its AI model, Claude.
Announced in March 2026, the program kicks off with a $100 million investment for 2026 to help partners grow and innovate with AI.
Partners get access to training, sales tools, and co-marketing resources
Joining is free and gives organizations access to a Partner Portal packed with training from Anthropic Academy, sales tools, and co-marketing resources.
Qualified partners will be featured in a directory so enterprises can easily find them.
The Claude Certified Architect, Foundations certification is available now for partners; additional certifications are planned (timeline not specified).
Code Modernization starter kit is available for partners
Partners get a Code Modernization starter kit to help update old code for Claude's tech.
Plus, Anthropic is growing its support team fivefold, adding more AI engineers and technical experts worldwide, to make sure partners have hands-on help as they build.