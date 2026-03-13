Anthropic commits $100M for enterprise AI push amid Pentagon dispute

The Claude Partner Network is open to any organization involved in bringing the Claude AI model to market. Partners joining from this Thursday are getting immediate access to a new technical certification and can qualify for investment under this program. Anthropic also plans to increase its partner-facing team fivefold, adding specialized applied AI engineers, technical architects, and localized go-to-market support in international markets.

Legal battle

Pentagon's designation could impact Anthropic's revenue

The AI firm is currently seeking a stay from a US appeals court after the Pentagon labeled it as a supply-chain risk. The designation, which is pending judicial review, could potentially cost Anthropic billions of dollars in lost revenue. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on its mission to promote and support the adoption of its Claude AI model through partnerships and investments.