Anthropic leases 16 Manhattan floors, plans to double NYC staff
Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is making big moves in New York City.
It has just leased all 16 floors of a Manhattan building and plans to grow its local staff from under 500 to over 1,000 by the end of 2026.
The new space will fit up to 1,700 desks and become a hub for teaming up with finance, media, and culture industries.
New York emerging as AI hub
Paul Smith, chief commercial officer, says "New York is one of the main hubs for how AI is being put to work."
Gov. Kathy Hochul called the expansion "demonstrates that New York City, with its unparalleled talent pool, vast industry diversity, and close proximity to the world's largest academic and research institutions, remains the premier place for companies to do business."
With rivals like OpenAI also moving in, New York City is quickly becoming one of the hottest spots for AI innovation outside San Francisco.