Anthropic leases 16 Manhattan floors, plans to double NYC staff

New York emerging as AI hub

Paul Smith, chief commercial officer, says "New York is one of the main hubs for how AI is being put to work."

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the expansion "demonstrates that New York City, with its unparalleled talent pool, vast industry diversity, and close proximity to the world's largest academic and research institutions, remains the premier place for companies to do business."

With rivals like OpenAI also moving in, New York City is quickly becoming one of the hottest spots for AI innovation outside San Francisco.