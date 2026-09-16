Anthropic leases data center near Brisbane citing political stability, renewables
Business
Anthropic, an AI giant, has signed a lease for a planned data center about 250km from Brisbane.
Set to open by 2027, the site was picked for its stable politics and strong renewable energy, pretty important for powering all that tech.
Anthropic CEO Amodei urges AI caution
Anthropic joins other big AI players like OpenAI in choosing Australia over busier US and Asian markets.
At the same time, Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei is urging AI companies to be careful with how fast AI is moving forward, echoing concerns from folks like Elon Musk and Sam Altman, even as US President Donald Trump brushes off those worries.