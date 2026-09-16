Anthropic leases Queensland Western Downs data center opening next year
Business
Anthropic, a major AI company, has done a deal to lease its first Australian data center in Queensland's Western Downs Digital Park.
The site's set to open next year and will connect to the existing Braemar power station.
Queensland controversy over Braemar and AI
Here is the catch: even with Australia pushing for renewables, this data center will connect to the existing Braemar power station.
Premier David Crisafulli says it will create jobs and keep power costs down, but not everyone is happy.
Independent Sen. David Pocock worries about the impact on creative industries, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is actually calling for a slowdown of AI development amid rising concern over AI.