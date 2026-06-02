Anthropic, maker of Claude chatbot, files to go public
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, just quietly filed to go public.
This is a big step for both Anthropic and the AI world, as it lets them test investor interest and get ready for their debut on the stock market.
Anthropic backed by Amazon and Google
Started in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has made a name for itself with its focus on AI safety.
Thanks to major backing from Amazon and Google, they've grown fast.
Analysts say this IPO could be one of the biggest tech launches lately, showing just how much hype there is around generative AI right now.