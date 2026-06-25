Anthropic's negotiations with Trump administration improve after CEO exits talks

CEO's demeanor

How Amodei and Brown differ

Amodei has been known to "rant" and "cannot control his emotions," according to past reports. He has a natural queasy expression, a trumpet-like voice, and often waves his arms while speaking. He also tends to break eye contact and tilt his head toward the ground while talking. Brown, on the other hand, has a more personable communication style with an easy smile and steady voice.