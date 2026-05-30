Anthropic narrows unauthorized trading platforms to 4 and voids deals Business May 30, 2026

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just trimmed its list of platforms it says were trading its shares without permission: from eight down to four (Open Door Partners, Unicorns Exchange, Pachamama, and Upmarket).

The company warned that any deals made through these sites are void and won't be recognized in their records.

This move has already shaken up private-share markets tied to Anthropic.