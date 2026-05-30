Anthropic narrows unauthorized trading platforms to 4 and voids deals
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just trimmed its list of platforms it says were trading its shares without permission: from eight down to four (Open Door Partners, Unicorns Exchange, Pachamama, and Upmarket).
The company warned that any deals made through these sites are void and won't be recognized in their records.
This move has already shaken up private-share markets tied to Anthropic.
Hiive CEO says Anthropic hurt trust
Hiive, one platform now cleared by Anthropic, pushed back hard. Its CEO, Sim Desai, said Anthropic's earlier accusation hurt investor trust and his company's reputation.
All this drama comes as Anthropic just raised $65 billion in funding, bumping its valuation to $965 billion and overtaking OpenAI for the first time.