Anthropic Nasdaq IPO in November under ant complicates Indian access
Anthropic, a rising AI company, is heading for a Nasdaq IPO in November under the ticker ANT.
For Indian investors interested in AI, this is a notable opportunity, but getting in early isn't straightforward since direct access to US IPO shares is limited.
Most will need to wait until after the listing or look at indirect options through big backers like Amazon and Alphabet.
Indian investors: brokers, costs and fundamentals
Once Anthropic lists, Indian investors can buy shares using international brokerage platforms that offer access to US stocks.
Just remember, brokerage fees and currency conversion costs can add up.
If you'd prefer something simpler, investing in indirect exposure through Amazon and Alphabet gives you indirect exposure.
As Viram Shah, CEO and founder of Vested, points out, investors should assess Anthropic's fundamentals and valuation, including its revenue growth, path to profitability, competitive position in the AI market and ability to sustain demand for its products.