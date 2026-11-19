Anthropic Nasdaq IPO November 19, Groww opens preorders in India
Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is going public on Nasdaq (ticker: ANT) this November 19.
Indian investors can now preorder shares through Groww, letting them place buy orders before the US market opens at 8pm IST.
Just a heads-up: preordering doesn't guarantee you'll get shares at the IPO price, but it does give you a shot at early access before trading kicks off.
Set limit price for Groww preorders
To preorder, simply log in to your Groww account, pick how many shares you want, and set your limit price (the most you're willing to pay per share).
Your order only goes through if the market price matches or drops below your limit when Nasdaq opens.
For example, if you set $90 as your limit, you'll only buy in if shares are available at $90 or less, giving you more control over what you spend.