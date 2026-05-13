Anthropic nearing Stainless acquisition and seeking at least $30B funding Business May 13, 2026

Anthropic, a big name in AI, is close to buying Stainless, the startup behind tools that make working with AI models easier, for over $300 million.

Stainless' software is already used by heavyweights like OpenAI and Google, and the deal might include some payment in Anthropic shares.