Anthropic nearing Stainless acquisition and seeking at least $30B funding
Business
Anthropic, a big name in AI, is close to buying Stainless, the startup behind tools that make working with AI models easier, for over $300 million.
Stainless' software is already used by heavyweights like OpenAI and Google, and the deal might include some payment in Anthropic shares.
Anthropic's valuation could exceed $900B
Alongside this acquisition, Anthropic is planning to raise at least $30 billion in new funding.
If successful, its valuation could jump from $380 billion in February to over $900 billion.
Founded by OpenAI staffers in 2021, Anthropic has become a major player in code-focused AI tech.