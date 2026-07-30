Anthropic, OpenAI to top Starbucks and McDonald's revenue next year
Business
AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI are on track to bring in more money next year than Starbucks and McDonald's combined.
Anthropic is expected to make $71 billion, while OpenAI could reach $49 billion, leaving the coffee and burger chains behind at $37.2 billion and $29.6 billion.
AI firms driving rapid economic growth
This huge revenue jump highlights just how fast AI is shaking up the economy. Anthropic, founded only in 2021, has already raised significant funding and teamed up with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.
Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is catching on with businesses everywhere.
While classic brands like Starbucks and McDonald's have thousands of stores worldwide, it's clear that tech companies are now leading the way when it comes to growth.