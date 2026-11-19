Options tied to Anthropic shares could begin trading as early as Monday, and there's already a buzz.

Anthropic was expected to price its IPO after Wednesday's market close, with its shares scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, and demand was so high that orders were six times oversubscribed.

Investors are especially interested because Anthropic is all about artificial intelligence, a hot topic right now.

Garrett DeSimone, head quant at OptionMetrics, even described the combination of AI-driven enthusiasm and the lottery-like payoff profile typical of IPOs as likely to draw investors immediately.