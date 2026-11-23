Anthropic options debut on Monday trades 160,000 then 270,000 contracts
Anthropic, the AI company, made a splash with its options market debut on Monday, about 160,000 contracts changed hands in just the first hour.
By midday, trading hit around 270,000 contracts as investors jumped in to hedge or take a shot at future price moves.
Anthropic calls and puts nearly matched
Interest was pretty evenly split between buyers and sellers, with calls and puts nearly matching in early trading.
Mercury Alerts founder Harmeet Goindi pointed out this balance showed no wild betting either way.
The total volume was expected to reach about 550,000 contracts by day's end, not quite SpaceX levels, but still impressive.
And unlike the measured launch that usually follows an Elon Musk project (the "Musk factor"), this launch felt more measured; as Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, put it, investors seemed to be playing it cool this time.