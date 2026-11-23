Interest was pretty evenly split between buyers and sellers, with calls and puts nearly matching in early trading.

Mercury Alerts founder Harmeet Goindi pointed out this balance showed no wild betting either way.

The total volume was expected to reach about 550,000 contracts by day's end, not quite SpaceX levels, but still impressive.

And unlike the measured launch that usually follows an Elon Musk project (the "Musk factor"), this launch felt more measured; as Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, put it, investors seemed to be playing it cool this time.