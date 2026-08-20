Anthropic overtakes OpenAI in Q2 2026 revenue for 1st time

Anthropic just overtook OpenAI in quarterly revenue for the first time ever.

In the second quarter of 2026, Anthropic pulled in $11.6 billion, more than double what it made last quarter, while OpenAI reached $6.7 billion, up 18% from the first quarter.

Despite growing sales, OpenAI's losses also grew to $12.3 billion, but Anthropic managed a small adjusted profit.