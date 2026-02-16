Anthropic partners with Air India, Cognizant to boost tech Business Feb 16, 2026

Anthropic, a major AI company, is partnering with Air India and Cognizant to bring smarter tech into their systems.

Air India will use Anthropic's Claude Code for custom software, while Cognizant plans to roll out the tech across its 350,000-strong team.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic's co-founder, is in India right now at the Builder Summit, showing just how serious they are about growing AI here.