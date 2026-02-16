Anthropic partners with Air India, Cognizant to boost tech
Anthropic, a major AI company, is partnering with Air India and Cognizant to bring smarter tech into their systems.
Air India will use Anthropic's Claude Code for custom software, while Cognizant plans to roll out the tech across its 350,000-strong team.
Dario Amodei, Anthropic's co-founder, is in India right now at the Builder Summit, showing just how serious they are about growing AI here.
India's growing AI story
AI isn't just a buzzword—it's changing how huge industries work worldwide.
India's $300 billion IT services sector is feeling the impact as companies invest big in new AI tools and infrastructure.
Anthropic alone plans to spend $50 billion on US data centers.
With leaders like Amodei opening new offices and joining events in Bangalore, it's clear India's role in shaping the future of AI keeps getting bigger.