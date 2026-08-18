Anthropic PBC posts $65bn revenue run rate before possible IPO
Business
Anthropic PBC just hit a $65 billion annual revenue run rate, way up from $9 billion last year.
This massive jump comes as the company gets ready for a possible IPO this fall, showing just how quickly it is growing in the AI space.
Anthropic coding tools drive $11.5bn quarter
Demand for Anthropic's AI tools, especially ones that make coding easier, has exploded.
Last quarter alone, it pulled in more than $11.5 billion in revenue (compared with just $787 million a year ago).
Both companies are preparing for public listings, but it looks like Anthropic might beat OpenAI to Wall Street.