Anthropic plans $90.4B IPO with shares oversubscribed nearly sevenfold
Anthropic, the AI model maker behind Claude, is about to launch what could be the biggest IPO ever, aiming to raise $90.4 billion.
Even with tech stocks wobbling lately, there's huge buzz: its shares are close to seven times oversubscribed and are expected to price above the range of $70 to $78 each.
Anthropic valuation could hit $1.4T
If all goes as planned, Anthropic's valuation will top SpaceX's record $75 billion base deal and could hit $1.4 trillion. Big names like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are guiding it through the process.
Unlike some rivals (like OpenAI, which isn't planning to do an IPO before 2027), Anthropic is focused on partnering with businesses, especially in healthcare and life sciences, rather than chasing individual users.