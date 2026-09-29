Anthropic plans at least $518B AI buildout with 6 partners
Business
Anthropic, the AI company, is planning to pour at least $518 billion into building up its AI infrastructure over the next 10 years.
This massive move comes as they team up with six partners to handle a growing demand for computing power, so much so that Anthropic thinks supply just won't keep up.
Anthropic secures Google Amazon Microsoft deals
The company has locked in huge deals: at least $111.1 billion with Google, at least $110 billion with Amazon, and at least $31.4 billion with Microsoft, plus about $161.2 billion of Broadcom-related equipment lease obligations that are largely non-cancelable.
Anthropic is also shifting from relying only on cloud services to building its own data centers, though it still depends heavily on partners who are also rivals in the AI race.