Anthropic plans IPO that could value it above $2 trillion
Business
Anthropic is planning to go public, and its IPO could put its value at more than $2 trillion.
Even though it reported a huge net loss of $42 billion, Anthropic expects revenue surging nearly 12-fold to about $4.6 billion in 2025.
With this move, it will join the likes of SpaceX and OpenAI in a tech club worth more than $5 trillion combined.
Tech companies secure big pre-IPO valuations
Unlike Apple and Microsoft back in the day, Anthropic built up massive private funding before hitting the stock market.
According to University of Florida professor Jay R Ritter, today's tech companies are stacking up big valuations before their IPOs, a sign that going public is not what it used to be for Silicon Valley heavyweights.